GPPAC Nigerian Network Officially Launched

The Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC) officially launched its Nigerian Network, marking a significant milestone in the region’s efforts towards sustainable peace and conflict prevention.

The event, hosted by Building Blocks for Peace Foundation, the Regional hub of GPPAC West Africa, witnessed the presence of esteemed guests and representatives from various organizations dedicated to peacebuilding.

The inaugural members and the national focal office, Tattaaunawa Roundtable Initiative, were celebrated during the launch for their commitment to promoting peace and contributing to conflict resolution in Nigeria and beyond.

“We are thrilled to announce the establishment of the GPPAC Nigerian Network, which brings together a diverse group of organizations and individuals dedicated to creating a more peaceful world,” said Rafiu Lawal, the representative of Building Blocks for Peace Foundation and the Regional Representative of GPPAC in West Africa. “We are grateful for the immense support and encouragement received from all stakeholders, and we are confident that this collective effort will pave the way for positive change.”

The event featured a keynote address by Professor Charles Ukejeh from Obafemi Awolowo University, who shared valuable insights on the significance of peacebuilding and the role of collective action in preventing armed conflicts. His expertise and engaging discourse left a lasting impression on the audience, inspiring a renewed commitment to the cause of peace.

Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, also commended GPPAC for its visionary initiative in establishing the Nigerian Network. Represented by Mrs. Agnes Aneke, the Director of Special Duties, Dr. Sani-Gwarzo emphasized the importance of collaboration and collective efforts in building peaceful communities.

As the National Focal Point for GPPAC Nigeria, Tattaaunawa Roundtable Initiative expressed gratitude for the opportunity to spearhead peacebuilding initiatives in the country. “We are honored to be part of GPPAC’s Nigerian Network, and we are committed to working hand in hand with all stakeholders to promote dialogue, understanding, and sustainable peace across the nation,” said the National Focal Person.

The launch of the GPPAC Nigerian Network marks a crucial step towards building a safer and more harmonious society. With the combined efforts and expertise of all stakeholders, it is expected that this partnership will play a pivotal role in preventing armed conflict, mitigating violence, and fostering peacebuilding initiatives across Nigeria and West Africa.

About GPPAC: The Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC) is a global network of civil society organizations working towards the prevention of armed conflict and the promotion of peace. GPPAC operates through regional hubs to engage and support local peacebuilding efforts.