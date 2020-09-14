Greek Super League side Aris Thessaloniki has shown interest in signing Iran’s Tractor striker Mohammad Reza Azadi, Persian Football reported on Sunday.

Aris has reportedly negotiated with the 21-year-old forward for the upcoming season.

The Greek top-flight side also set its eyes on Tractor winger Ehsan Hajsafi. However, setbacks involving his Iranian club have caused interruptions that may affect the deal.

Aris is one of Greece’s most successful clubs, having won the fourth most Super League titles after Olympiacos, Panathinaikos and AEK Athens.