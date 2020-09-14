Ghana striker Dominic Adiyiah has begun training with Swedish top-flight side Malmo FF after turning down Kalmar FF, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.
Ghana striker Dominic Adiyiah has begun training with Swedish top-flight side Malmo FF after turning down Kalmar FF, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Greek Super League side Aris Thessaloniki has shown interest in signing Iran’s Tractor striker Mohammad Reza Azadi, Persian Football reported on Sunday.

Aris has reportedly negotiated with the 21-year-old forward for the upcoming season.

The Greek top-flight side also set its eyes on Tractor winger Ehsan Hajsafi. However, setbacks involving his Iranian club have caused interruptions that may affect the deal.

Aris is one of Greece’s most successful clubs, having won the fourth most Super League titles after Olympiacos, Panathinaikos and AEK Athens.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.