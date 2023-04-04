Growing job opportunities boost Chinese language learning among young Angolans – IPPBM director

There has been an increased interest in learning the Chinese language among young Angolans due to the growing job opportunities provided by Chinese companies in Angola, a vocational training school director told Xinhua Friday.

The director of the Private Polytechnic Institute Bondo Matuatunguila (IPPBM), Francisca Wille, made the remarks during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Confucius Institute at Agostinho Neto University and the IPPBM, which aims to introduce Chinese courses into the education curriculum of IPPBM.

According to the MoU, the two institutions have agreed to teach Chinese language and culture at IPPBM twice a week, specifically on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Mastering the Chinese language provides a competitive advantage for students in Angola, Wille said, adding that the IPPBM plans to cover 100 students in the first phase.

The Confucius Institute at Agostinho Neto University has taught the Chinese language to more than 2,000 Angolan students since its inauguration in 2016. The institute has also established linguistic and cultural cooperation projects with various government departments and universities in Angola. Enditem