GSL Offers Admission To 9 LLB Students From Greenfield College

A total of nine graduates from the Law Faculty of the Greenfield College, an affiliate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), have gained admission to the Ghana School of Law (GSL).

Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, the Governing Council Chairman of the College, announced this at the second graduation and matriculation ceremony of the College in Sunyani.

He said the nine were among 30 graduates who successfully passed and fulfilled all requirements of the College, and were awarded with Bachelor of Law (LLB) Degrees.

They sat and passed the Ghana School of Law’s entrance examination in August 2021.

Prof. Teye, also the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Development Studies (UDS), said the College was committed to pursue legal education programmes to equip law graduates with the requisite legal skills.

He said with practical skills, the graduates could identify and effectively contribute to addressing legal challenges in the country.

Nana Ansah Adu Baah II, the Paramount Chief of Yamfo Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region and President of the College, said the College, established in 2016 with 35 students now had 163 students.

He stressed the College’s determination to provide academically stimulating, cultural diversity and quality learning environment that fostered research, innovation and training for a well-trained human resource base for development.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, entreated the fresh students to take their studies seriously and urged Management of the College to adapt to the new trend of education delivery through the effective use of Information Communication and Technology.