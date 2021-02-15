The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has engaged the leadership of University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and the newly established Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAM-USTED) on how both parties could work harmoniously to enable AAM-USTED, which was previously UEW, Kumasi and Mampong Campuses transit fully into an independent public university.

The meeting which was chaired by the Director-General of GTEC, Prof. Mohammed Salifu urged the two institutions to make consensus their watch word through the separation process and advised that in all their dealings the national interest should be of paramount importance.

A joint committee comprising of Registrars and Finance officers of the two institutions was formed to work out the modalities for the transition and come up with a road map. Some of the critical issues to be dealt with during the separation are student relationship, staff promotions, welfare, appointments, budget, salaries and contracts.

The UEW was represented by Prof Obeng Mireku (Council Chairman), Rev. Father Prof Anthony Afful Broni (Vice Chancellor), Paul Osei-Barima (Registrar) and Francis Obeng (Finance Officer). The Council Chairman for AAM-USTED, Paul Kwesi Agyeman led the Ag. Vice Chancellor Prof Frederick Sarfo, Michael Kofi Adu, Ag. Registrar and Jeffery Mensah, Finance officer to the meeting.

Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAM-USTED) was established by Act, 2020 (Act1026) to provide higher education in technical, vocational and entrepreneurial training to develop skilled manpower for job creation and economic development.

Also present at the meeting was the Deputy Director-General of GTEC Dr. Ahmed Jinapor and other key officers of the Commission.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission is the product of a merger between the erstwhile National Council for Tertiary Education and National Accreditation Board.