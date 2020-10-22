Violent clashes between police and opposition protesters in Guinea after Sunday’s presidential election has left seven dead and many injured, Albert Damantang Camara, minister of security and civil protection, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Following the clashes, two hospitals in Conakry reported four bodies in their morgues, said the minister, adding that in Kissidougou prefecture, located more than 500 km southwest of Conakry, one was killed by stabbing and two others by firearms.

The minister announced that a police officer was killed in Bambeto and another stabbed in Cimenterie, a neighborhood in the suburbs of Conakry.

He noted that many citizens were injured in the clashes, which also resulted in significant damage to properties.

“The chaos was orchestrated to call into question the election of October 18,” said the minister in the press release, stressing that the ministry is doing its utmost to put an end to these acts of violence and criminality.