About Killed In Attacks By Gunmen In Nw Nigeria

Six people were confirmed killed after a group of unidentified gunmen invaded a bar in Nigeria’s central region, said local police on Friday.

The gunmen on Thursday night stormed the local bar in Wereng community of Riyom local government area in the north-central state of Plateau, shooting at the customers, Ubah Ogaba, a state police spokesman, told Xinhua on the phone on Friday.

Ogaba said the motive of the attack was unknown, but the police had immediately launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the spokesperson, more police personnel were immediately deployed to ensure that normalcy is restored, and to “avert further breakdown of law and order in the area.”

No suspect has so far been arrested in connection to the attack, he added. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleClashes in Nigeria’s Borno State hamper humanitarian work
Next articleWorld needs Chinese vaccines to fill supply shortage
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here