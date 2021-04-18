Six people were confirmed killed after a group of unidentified gunmen invaded a bar in Nigeria’s central region, said local police on Friday.

The gunmen on Thursday night stormed the local bar in Wereng community of Riyom local government area in the north-central state of Plateau, shooting at the customers, Ubah Ogaba, a state police spokesman, told Xinhua on the phone on Friday.

Ogaba said the motive of the attack was unknown, but the police had immediately launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the spokesperson, more police personnel were immediately deployed to ensure that normalcy is restored, and to “avert further breakdown of law and order in the area.”

No suspect has so far been arrested in connection to the attack, he added. Enditem