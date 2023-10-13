Hamas threatens Israel with further losses if a ground offensive is launched

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), on Thursday vowed to “make Israel pay a higher price” if it carries out a ground offensive in Gaza.

In a televised speech, Abu Obaida, spokesperson of Al-Qassam Brigades, said the group would “activate options that will incur heavy loss of lives and properties if Israel dares to carry out a ground offensive in Gaza.”

“We have strong armament that can provide an effective defense that the enemy has never seen before and crush its barbaric army,” he warned.

Obaida added that his brigades captured enough Israelis to swap all Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli jails.

The spokesperson also called on “the Palestinian youths and all the living forces in the Arab and Islamic nations to mobilize on all fronts to join the ongoing battle against Israel.”

Israel has called up a record 360,000 reservists, setting the stage for a possible ground offensive in retaliation for the deadly attack by Hamas since Saturday.