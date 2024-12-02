Health Initiative Reveals Alarming Hypertension Rates Among Mallam Market Traders

A recent health initiative by the health-tech start-up, Knoxxi Health Ghana, at Mallam Market has uncovered concerning health trends among local traders.

Over 70% of the traders in the market were found to have various stages of high blood pressure, with many of them unaware of their condition.

This revelation came after a month-long community health program, where Knoxxi Health, in collaboration with the Ablekuma North Health Directorate, provided free health check-ups to market women. The program, which benefited over 1,580 women, aimed at promoting wellness and encouraging early detection of health issues, especially non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The results were striking. Only 28.3% of the participants had normal blood pressure, while the remaining 71.7% were affected by hypertension at varying levels, from stage one to crisis stage. Notably, 31.9% had stage one hypertension, 22.9% had stage two hypertension, and 14.9% were in an elevated blood pressure range. Alarmingly, 2.09% of the women were found to be at crisis level hypertension, with the majority of these cases occurring in individuals aged 65 and above. However, some traders aged between 25 and 64 also exhibited signs of crisis-level hypertension.

Knoxxi Health’s founder and CEO, Michael Amankwa, described the situation as “alarming,” pointing out that, prior to the screenings, 78% of the women had confidently claimed they were not affected by high blood pressure. This disparity highlights a critical gap in health awareness, especially in underserved communities where market traders often prioritize their livelihoods over regular health check-ups.

Beyond hypertension, the health screenings also uncovered concerning levels of blood sugar. While not as alarming as the hypertension findings, over 47% of the traders exhibited fasting blood sugar results indicating possible prediabetes or diabetic conditions, with 15% showing diabetic and prediabetic conditions after meals.

The health checks, which were offered at a subsidized fee after the free screening phase, included blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar tests, oxygen levels, body temperature, body mass index (BMI), and mental health assessments. These vital signs were tracked and analyzed using Knoxxi Health’s digital platform, which collects data, provides actionable insights, and offers real-time health tips to the participants. The platform does not diagnose diseases but helps individuals monitor their health and take timely actions based on the data collected.

One of the most significant findings from the initiative was the traders’ reluctance to seek medical help despite knowing their health was at risk. Many expressed concerns about missing out on profits by leaving their stalls for medical consultations. As a result, Knoxxi Health worked closely with the Ablekuma North Health Directorate to dispatch medical doctors to the market, ensuring that urgent cases received attention on-site.

The program also highlighted the potential of technology in healthcare, as Knoxxi Health’s digital solutions enabled continuous monitoring and early intervention. By analyzing trends in vital signs, the platform helps healthcare professionals identify risks before they escalate into serious health conditions. This proactive approach aligns with the goals of Ghana’s Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Policy, which focuses on strengthening early detection and prevention to reduce the burden of chronic diseases.

Dr. Valerie Ida Osei-Tutu, a Public Health Physician Specialist at the Ablekuma North Health Directorate, emphasized the importance of this collaboration. She noted that the use of technology in monitoring health metrics allows for early intervention and more effective management of NCDs. Similarly, Jemima Adiyiah Obeng, Principal Nursing Officer at the Directorate, highlighted how the Knoxxi Health platform enables healthcare providers to detect early warning signs in real-time, allowing for timely intervention.

The market women themselves expressed gratitude for the continuous support provided by the Knoxxi Health team and the Ablekuma North Health Directorate. Many said they felt more empowered to take charge of their health as a result of the regular screenings and educational insights.

Looking ahead, Knoxxi Health plans to expand its services to other markets, including Madina Market in Accra. Several companies are also preparing to integrate Knoxxi Health’s solutions into their workplace wellness programs, recognizing the value of frequent health monitoring and insights in maintaining the overall health of employees.

Through its innovative approach to preventive healthcare, Knoxxi Health is paving the way for a healthier future for underserved communities across Ghana, ensuring that even the most vulnerable populations have access to affordable and accessible health services.