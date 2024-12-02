John Mahama Addresses Voting Hitches, Pledges Change Under NDC Leadership

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reassured security and media personnel, as well as staff of the Electoral Commission, who participated in the special voting exercise on December 2, not to be discouraged by the challenges they faced during the process.

In a Facebook post following the exercise, Mahama expressed his gratitude for their participation and encouraged them to remain hopeful for a better future under his leadership.

He acknowledged the difficulties encountered, particularly the fact that some voters could not cast their ballots due to issues with the Special Voters List. “I urge you to be of good cheer because the new era to reset our country beckons,” Mahama wrote, thanking voters for their support and emphasizing that change is on the horizon.

Mahama also expressed regret over the postponement of the special voting in the Eastern and Western regions. He noted that the voting, originally scheduled for December 2, would now take place on Thursday, December 5, 2024. “This unfortunate delay only adds to the numerous socio-economic challenges you already face,” he said.

The Special Voting exercise, which is part of the 2024 general elections, took place across 14 regions on December 2, with approximately 131,478 voters participating. However, the Eastern and Western regions were excluded due to a technical issue. Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, explained that the delay was caused by a defaced presidential ballot paper for the Eastern Region being leaked from the printing house.

Mahama’s statement comes as part of his ongoing campaign to reassure Ghanaians that under his leadership, challenges like these will be addressed, and the country will move toward a more efficient and inclusive electoral process.