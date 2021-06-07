

Samuel Boadu, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, says they couldn’t get all three points against Great Olympics due to wasted opportunities.

The Phobians were held to a 1-1 draw by Great Olympics in the Ga Mashie Derby which was very intense with about 30,000 fans in attendance.

According to the gaffer, the referee’s decision on the day didn’t favour Hearts especially with Isaac Mensah’s disallowed goal.

“It was a good game as both teams exhibited their talent. We had numerous opportunities which we couldn’t take but for me we scored a clear goal which was disallowed.

“This should send a signal out there that we are not being favoured match officials as purported,” he said in a post-match press conference.

Hearts is now level at the top with arch-rivals Kotoko on 50 points with six matches to end the season.

The Phobians would host Medeama in their next home encounter slated for the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.