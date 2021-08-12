Hearts to know opponents on Friday

Ghana Premier League (GPL) Accra Hearts of Oak will know their opponents in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League on Friday, August 13.

This follows the decision of CAF to conduct the draw for the preliminary round of the 2021/22 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2021/22 CAF and CAF TotalEnergies Confederation Cup will take place on Friday, August 13, in Cairo, Egypt.

Hearts is the only Ghanaian side that would be participating in the competition after winning the GPL.

The race to succeed Al Ahly (Egypt), winner of the last edition of the CAF TotalEnergies Champions League, and Raja Athletic Club (Morocco), winner of the CAF TotalEnergies Confederation Cup, would begin 10 September 2021 with the first round of preliminaries.

The group stages will begin in February 2022.

The 12 best-placed national associations in the CAF ranking are authorized to enter two clubs in the different competitions. These are South Africa, Algeria, Angola, DR Congo, Egypt, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia.