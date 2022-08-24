Help construct our girls dormitory – ASUTECH cries

Mr Ishmael Arthur, Principal of Asuansi Technical Institute (ASUTECH), in the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese District has called on government to complete the infrastructural projects in the school that have been abandoned for years.

ASUTECH, a public technical school managed by the Ghana Education Service, has been in existence for over a century but cannot boast of a girls’ dormitory.

Mr Arthur, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency noted that for about a decade the girls’ dormitory block project had been in its foundation stage.

This, he said, had compelled management of the Institute to convert some teachers’ bungalows into girls’ dormitories while the teachers stayed outside campus, thus affecting academic work and supervision of students on campus.

In addition he appealed to government to complete the boys’ dormitory which was 70 per cent complete.

He also appealed for a 24-unit classroom block and an assembly hall for the institution.

Mr Arthur, however, applauded the government for supplying them with a new set of equipment for the welding department.

He also appreciated the efforts of Al-iklas and Direct Aid, a non-governmental organisation for the construction of a borehole in the school.

The Principal said, it was imperative that access to quality high school education was placed high in the country’s quest to promote enlightened society and equip the youth with skills to remain relevant in a modern society.

The school, a co- educational institution with a current population of about 2,254, comprising of 2,097 males and 457 females and a total staff of about 112 and 50 non-teaching staff, is a technical vocational institution located at Asuansi, 26.6km from Cape Coast.

The institute established on August 12, 1917, has since its inception churned out thousands of Engineers, Technicians and Artisans who are employed in various sectors of the economy of Ghana.