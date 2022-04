High Intel Received On Planned Terrorist Attacks On Ghana – Minister

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, says security operatives in the country have been placed on high alert following intel that some terrorists may be planning an attack on Ghana.

According to him, due to the growing insecurity in neighbouring countries, security agencies are on high alert and ready to foil any such action.

Appearing before Parliament on, Monday, April 4, 2022, to answer questions on the security situation in the country, Mr Kan-Dapaah said “[We] remain on high alert to avert terrorist infiltration with proactive measures, counter-terrorism operations along the borders in the country. Safeguarding the country is a key priority for all state security agencies, we will remain vigilant.”

“In recent years, apart from Burkina Faso, Mali, there have been a couple of terrorist attacks in Cote D’Ivoire, about seven attacks in Benin, recently one in Togo.”

“Ghana has so far not been attacked but we believe that we have to hold ourselves at all times to ensure that if there is an attack we will be able to handle it, it does not mean the terrorist are not planning, we believe they may be planning but we believe we have to do what is necessary to ensure we overcome them.”

“At the beginning of 2022, we were all optimistic that we will be able to salvage the global economy from the ring of covid pandemic…[but] the Russia-Ukraine conflict further plunged the global economy into an abyss of economic catastrophe. The situation has been made worse by coups in [some West African countries] including Mali, Burkina Faso.”

“I want to state that Ghana is relatively stable despite a number of threats, both external and internal, that can undermine security and stability. These threats have been prominent by crime, land and chieftaincy disputes, piracy and activity of secessionists,” he said, adding that “a number of measures have been introduced to deal with threats.”