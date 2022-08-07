Highways Authority urged to fix Bawia to Ebonloa road

Residents, commuters and motorists in the Nzema area have urged the Ministry of Roads and Highways to ask contractors working on major roads in the area to return to the site and speed up the projects.

According to them, the deplorable and inaccessible nature of the roads was a major setback to the socio-economic life of the people in the area.

This came to light when the Communication Team of the Nzema Koyele Eku toured some communities in the Nzema area.

The tour allowed the team to get acquainted with developmental challenges, bedevilling the Nzema area and come out with measures to address them.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, an opinion leader of Ebonloa, Mr Richard Cobbinah, said the seven-kilometre road from Bawia to Ebonloa had been awarded on contract but nothing had been done on it.

The Project formed part of the 44.0 km Bitumen Surfacing of Roads in the Jomoro municipality.

He described the situation as wearisome as motorists found it difficult to ply that stretch thereby hampering the social and economic life of the people.

He said the situation was, especially “terrible during the rains” as travellers could not use the road.

Mr Cobbinah appealed to the Jomoro Municipal Assembly and the Feeder Roads Department in the Western region to ensure the contractor returned to the site.

That road project is being supervised by the Department of Feeder Roads under the Ministry of Roads and Highways with funding from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

Efforts by the GNA to get the Engineer at the Western Regional office of the Ghana Highway Authority to react to the story could not materialise as the Engineer was not available at the time of filing the report.