The Ghana Aids Commission (GAC) on Thursday presented 7,000 pieces of lubricated condoms to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in Accra, towards prevention of new HIV and AIDS infections among uniformed staff and the public



Mr Kyeremeh Atuahene, Director-General of the Commission, who made the presentation during a working visit to the Service, said the donation was to remind the personnel and the public that HIV and AIDS was still prevalent, hence the need for all to stay protected.

He also presented some Behavioral Communication Change (BCC) materials on the virus as well to help the personnel familiarise themselves with the preventive measures.

The Director-General said the usage of condoms had proven to be the best form of protection against the virus and that uniformed staff must ensure they had enough on them when deployed to serve in other areas outside their homes.

Mr Atuahene said HIV prevalence was still high in Ghana and that the Commission was working with GIS to create a working group to up the campaign.

“The GAC will partner and work together with the group that will be created to reduce HIV and AIDS infection while ensuring that those infected and living with the virus receive the needed treatment“, he said.

Mr Atuahene said considering the fact that HIV had no cure, it was important for the Commission to work together with all stakeholders to contain the virus.

The 2019 statistics on HIV and AIDS indicate that more than 20,000 people are infected with HIV.

Mrs Judith Dzokoto Lomoh, Deputy Comptroller General, in charge of Finance and Administration, GIS, who received the items on behalf of the Comptroller General, said the donation was timely as the Service would soon deploy men to all parts of the country for a national assignment.

She said the Service had collaborated with GAC over the years and was excited about the revival of that partnership.

Mrs Lomoh expressed the Service’s readiness to put a working team together to address issues about HIV and AIDS and its prevention.