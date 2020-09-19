

Huawei has unveiled major upcoming updates for HarmonyOS 2.0, EMUI 11, HMS (Huawei Mobile Services), HUAWEI HiLink, and HUAWEI Research in its keynote speech at the Huawei Developer Conference 2020 held in Songshan lake, China.

These improvements are expected to empower global developers and ecosystem partners to provide enhanced and innovative user experiences.

At the event, Huawei also unveiled six new products that would contribute to Huawei’s all-scenario experience – HUAWEI MateBook X, HUAWEI MateBook 14, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro, HUAWEI WATCH FIT, and HUAWEI FreeLace Pro.

During the three-day event, Huawei provided opportunities for developers from across the world to network, collaborate, and explore ways to bring smart all-scenario experiences to every user.

The developers connected through various exciting activities which included Lakeside Talks, Tech Sessions, Tech Hour, and Codelabs.

According to Mr Richard Yu, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Consumer Business Group, “Huawei’s breakthrough in ecosystem development is a result of the strong support from global developers and partners.

He said Huawei would fully open core technologies as well as software and hardware capabilities to developers, collaborating with them to drive further innovation of an all-scenario smart ecosystem.

“Stars shine through even the darkest night. Each of our developers is a star. Together they form a brilliant array. That will light the way,” he added.

HarmonyOS 2.0: Officially open-source with Mobile HarmonyOS Beta available to developers by end of year

Huawei announced its all-scenario experience operating system, HarmonyOS, back in 2019.

Since then, a robust line-up of devices has been developed for the system, facilitating quick device discovery, instant connection, hardware collaboration, and resource sharing between multiple smart devices.

HarmonyOS 2.0 is bringing a comprehensive upgrade to its existing distributed capabilities, including software bus, data management, and security. Huawei also introduced an adaptive UX framework that allows developers to quickly reach tens of millions of new devices and users.

Mr Richard announcing the roadmap for HarmonyOS in his keynote address, saying: “Starting from September 10, HarmonyOS is open to 128KB-128MB IoT devices, such as smart TVs, wearables, cars and more. In April 2021, we will open it to 128MB-4GB devices and in October 2021, HarmonyOS will be opened for devices above 4GB,” he said.

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Ecosystem: Breaking ground as the world’s third-largest Mobile App Ecosystem

With the support of more than 1.8 million registered developers worldwide, AppGallery and the HMS ecosystem has continued to show progress this year.

AppGallery currently has over 96,000 apps integrated with HMS Core and more than 490 million global active users. In addition, it also achieved a record of 261 billion app downloads and distributions between January and August 2020.

In a single year, HMS Core 5.0’s open capabilities have increased from 14 Kits to 56 Kits, while the number of APIs has jumped from 885 to 12,981 covering seven major areas to help developers achieve innovation and simplify the development process.

Huawei is committed to fully opening its core software and hardware capabilities. It has opened up core software services, such as browsing, search, map, payment, and advertising kits, to accelerate innovation in app development.

Huawei has also opened up hardware capabilities such as its world-class camera capabilities, AR map capabilities, communication and transmission tools, and its leading privacy and security protection capabilities.

Through these, Huawei seeks to empower developers to create a new generation of well-loved innovative apps across different categories.

HUAWEI HiLink: Enabling billions of IoT Devices to connect, manage, and exchange

As the standardised language of IoT Devices, HiLink breaks down barriers between IoT devices from different brands and manufacturers and provides a unified platform where devices could connect easily, and interact seamlessly.

This year, upgrades to HUAWEI HiLink would be made in five key areas: connection, interaction, operation, solution provider, and authentication.

The goal is to make billions of IoT devices connect easily and more conveniently to manage, control, and interact seamlessly to enable an all-scenario hardware ecosystem.

Presently, 50 million active users are contributing more than one billion all-scenario device interaction requests every day, with a cumulative 400 million downloads of the Smart Life App.

The automobile is also a key tenet of the IoT industry. The HiCar platform would continue to empower the automobile industry. HiCar is currently collaborating with over 150 car models with plans to enable more car owners to enjoy the new smart travel experience in the future.

HUAWEI Research: The innovative research platform

HUAWEI Research, which focuses on front-end research, opens two key platform capabilities; HUAWEI Research Kit and HUAWEI Research Cloud. These capabilities facilitate efficient innovative research processes, accelerate technological breakthroughs, incubate apps innovations, and quickly achieve result transformation.

As a result, scientific research institutions, innovation institutions, industry organisations, medical institutions, and other industry partners were empowered to allow industries from all sectors to prosper.

In the Active Health Field, Huawei assisted in heart health research by ensuring that health research data collected was accurate and diverse.

In the Travel Safety Field, mobile and wearable devices intelligently collaborate with automobiles to bring new safe-driving technologies such as the collision avoidance system and driver fatigue care.

In the HomeLife Field, Huawei harnesses multi-device wireless sensing capabilities to provide features, such as fall detection, non-inductive breathing monitoring, and spatial positioning.

Huawei would continue to drive its software and hardware ecosystem moving forward. It is committed to opening up core technologies and capabilities further and empowering global developers and partners to create new possibilities together.