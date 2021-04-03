

Huawei has undertaken several initiatives to contribute meaningfully to the development of ICT and nurture ICT talent pool in Ghana through its Tech for All Campaign.

Launched between 2015 and 2017 respectively, the Huawei ‘Seeds for the Future Programme’ and the ‘ICT Academy Initiative’ have offered skilled ICT training to more than 5000 Ghanaian tertiary students and professionals in the ICT ecosystem.

In a brief documentary, Huawei showed how it worked together with partners and stakeholders to bridge the digital divide for the development and growth of Ghana’s ICT talent ecosystem.

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services, it is committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure and through open collaboration with ecosystem partners and creates lasting value for its customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organisations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs and invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward.

It had more than 188,000 employees by the end of 2018, and operated in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

Tweets by Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei