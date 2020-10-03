Huawei’s Y series is known for introducing more devices with powerful features, great performance, and stunning good looks and the latest addition, the HUAWEI Y9a, continues this trend with a solid 64MP Quad Camera, 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, powerful performance, and a gorgeous design.

64MP Quad Camera

The camera setup packs a 64MP Main Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Lens, 2MP Depth Lens, and a 2MP Macro Lens, all of which work together for an all-scenario photography experience.

The main 64MP camera is fitted with an f/1.8 aperture lens for high-resolution photography with rich and enhanced details. The 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle lens on the other hand packs an f/2.4 lens and offers a 120-degree field of view with support for wide-angle recording as well.

The 2MP Depth lens contributes towards Bokeh effects and works with the main camera for beautiful portrait shots with blurred backgrounds, while the 2MP Macro Lens allows for close up shots up to 4cm close.

A key highlight of the camera setup is the Super Night Mode, which uses the main camera and large sensors to enable an amazing low-light photography experience. This is paired with a high ISO of 51200, AIS, and AI multi-frame noise reduction for better image stabilisation and a brighter shot, no matter how dark the subject is.

Additionally, the HUAWEI Y9a uses Smart Snapshot to detect the subject as well and can change the shooting modes accordingly. This includes five shooting modes of children, pets, sports, flowers and landscapes, and over ten shooting scenarios such as playing, sports, jumping, cycling, and more.

Upfront, the 16MP front camera with AI Beauty 5.1 also ensures stunning selfies with every click. The newly upgraded AI Beauty 5.1 algorithm tailors to the user’s age and gender to create perfect skin under a high-resolution lens, by enhancing aspects like skin texture, eyebrows, hair, and more.

Super Performance

Since more tasks are done on the go on smartphones these days, it is a given that a user’s smartphone should be reliable with long-lasting battery life, ample amounts of storage and provides a powerful performance.

The HUAWEI Y9a on the other hand, packs in the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, a feature usually seen on higher-end phones, to ensure that users can charge up their smartphones quickly, up to nearly 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

This is crucial to the large 4200mAh battery that the HUAWEI Y9a packs in, both of which work together for extended periods of intensive use. This is further complemented by the HUAWEI AI Power Saving Technology, which optimizes battery use for a further enhanced user experience.

With users today depending on the smartphone for more activities on the go, an ample amount of storage and enough memory to run tasks efficiently is also a key factor for choosing a smartphone.

The HUAWEI Y9a considers this and packs in 128GB of storage, which is perfect for high-quality music, movies, games, and more. This can be further expanded to 256GB with a memory card as well. On the memory front, the HUAWEI Y9a comes with 8GB of RAM which supports the overall performance and enables better background multitasking.

Charming Flagship Design ID

The HUAWEI Y9a boasts a large 6.63-inch Ultra FullView display with an FHD resolution of 2400 x 1800 for an immersive viewing experience. Thanks to its minimal bezels, the HUAWEI Y9a provides a screen-to-body ratio of 92.02 per cent, which is perfect for watching videos, playing games, or even working on the go.

What makes the HUAWEI Y9a stand out from other phones in its segment is its Halo Ring design, which is reminiscent of the flagship HUAWEI Mate 30 series which puts the camera hardware together surrounded by an outer ring engraved through a unique coating process.

This layout is not only symmetrical but also gives a trendy and pleasing feeling, mainly due to its exquisite craftsmanship. The colors also contribute to its unique look. The Midnight Black, Space Silver, and Sakura Pink each have its captivating look, representing the night sky, star-studded space, and cherry blossoms respectively.

The HUAWEI Y9a boasts an ergonomic 3D arc design overall, which provides a robust frame in a glossy, glass-like finish. The body features a two-in-one fingerprint reader and power button on the side, which quickly unlocks the phone with a light tap. The side-mounted fingerprint reader contributes to the streamlined look of the phone and improves the aesthetic on the back with the Halo design in the center.

Along with all of these features paired with an overall smooth and intelligent user experience with the help of EMUI 10.1, the HUAWEI Y9a is one of the best out there. Be it for casual use or even for intensive performance, the HUAWEI Y9a delivers on all fronts.

It also comes with HUAWEI AppGallery preinstalled, so you can easily search and download all your favorite apps. You can also download Petal Search, which complements the HUAWEI AppGallery and provides access to a million apps complete with an easy to use search widget for the home screen as well.

Huawei Y9a is now available at GH¢1,559 in phone shops nationwide.