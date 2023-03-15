I am affable, open-hearted – Afriyie Akoto

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a contender for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer, says he is an affable and open-hearted person despite being known to be confident, passionate, and having strong views on many subjects.

“Watching my father’s commitment to the public service both as a traditional leader and a modern political leader at the time, defined key moments in my life as I grew up.

“He instilled in me the passion for service and to serve my motherland Ghana, with all that is within me even if it cost me an arm or a leg,” he said.

Dr Akoto, the immediate past Minister for Food and Agriculture, made the remarks when he delivered a lecture on the topic, “Future of The Economy of Ghana – Transforming Agriculture for the Prosperity of All”, at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA).

He said having joined politics in Ghana with the formation of the United Kingdom Branch of the Danquah-Busia Club in 1990, “I never knew there were so many who have quietly followed my progress in politics over the years and continue to believe in me.”

He expressed gratitude to citizens for the immense support he had received since resigning from his post to contest the flag bearer race and called on students to develop their intellect, talents, and skills so they could make meaningful contributions to solve the Nation’s most difficult problems.

“Dear Students, what you are learning in your various academic pursuits today will determine whether we, as a nation can meet our greatest challenges in the future,” he said.

Dr Akoto was born on October 19, 1949, to Baffour Osei Akoto, a Chief Linguist at Manhyia and a member of the National Liberation Movement.

The two term Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso Constituency from 2009 to 2016 started his tertiary education at the University of Ghana, Legon where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture.

He then moved to Cambridge University to obtain a Masters of Science in Agricultural Economics and later a Doctor of Philosophy degree at the same institution.

He has worked with the International Coffee Organisation in London and consulted extensively for the World Bank on soft commodities such as cocoa, coffee and sugar.

He was in 2017 appointed the Minister of Food and Agriculture, a post he resigned from early this year to pursue the dream of becoming President of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP.