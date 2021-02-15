Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister-designate Monday, February 15, arrived safely in the United States for the treatment of Covid-19 complications.

In a tweet on his official Twitter page, Mr Ofori-Atta said he was in good spirits and expressed regards to everyone.

The tweet follows viral reports on social media that the renominated Finance Minister had passed on.

He left Accra last night aboard Delta’s Flight 157.