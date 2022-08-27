ICU-Ghana made strides at Union building 

Mr Morgan Ayawine, the General Secretary, Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU)-Ghana, says the Union has made strides in building and sustaining the general visibility of the Union both locally and internationally.

The strides, he said, were because of positive and effective interaction with its members, social partners, and international partners, including the Global Union Federations.

This was in a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Accra at the Union’s 11th Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference.

On the local front, Mr Ayiwane said the leadership of the Union had leveraged the existing rapport between the Union and its social partners and reduced the incidence of industrial action by harmonizing the relationship between the parties through dialoguing for an amicable resolution of disputes.

“The members are by this becoming more and more amenable to peaceful resolution of grievances and disputes between them and their employers, thus creating a congenial industrial atmosphere, which is a prerequisite for increased productivity at the workplace towards the socio-economic advancement of the country,” he said.

On the international front, he said, there had been an exponential leap in the Union's collaboration with the Global Unions as it continues to receive more spo

