Identifying one’s strengths critical to success in life – PALI

One of the greatest secrets to excelling in life, is identifying one’s strengths and weaknesses.

“The ability to take full advantage of one’s God given talents and skills and also, minimising the potential effects of a person’s weaknesses, are critical to maximising the success potential of the individual’s chosen field.”

Mr. Frank Kumi, Founding President of the Passionate African Leadership Institute, observed when launching his book entitled, “The Strong City Effect”.

He said typically, people who highly excelled in their chosen fields, were involved with things they naturally excelled at.

Mr. Kumi noted that one main reason for less developed countries to lag behind on the global scene, was their inability to identify their areas of strength or, “Strong Cities.”

He said the book mainly sought to empower readers, by helping them to identify their unique strengths as well as weaknesses, in order to maximise their resourcefulness.

The 29 chapter book is divided into five main sections, with each addressing an aspect of the process that guides a person to identify his or her potential, towards increased resourcefulness.

The Passionate African Leadership Institute is a Pan African oriented Development Institute which seeks to empower young Africans, strengthen community leaders, and contribute to improved leadership in Africa.