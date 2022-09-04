Igbos Should Develop A Regional Mindset – Chidoka

“Nothing in the 1999 constitution inhibits the Southeast states from coming together and developing a regional approach to development,” said Osita Chidoka at the World Igbo Congress on Saturday September 4, at Austin Texas, USA.

Chidoka who spoke on the topic We Have The Power to Change Our Destiny compared the 1963 constitution exclusive list which had 45 items and the 1999 constitution with 68 items in the exclusive list and concluded that it does not inhibit any state or group of states from unlocking its potentials.

“A Regional Mindset can lead to common standards and cooperation in education, health, infrastructure, human development and security” he posited.

The former Minister of Aviation called on the Southeast to rise and engage the rest of the country as any presidential candidate will need to win in four zones to emerge victorious in Nigeria. “Without the votes of at least four zones a presidential quest will be difficult if not impossible, President Muhammadu Buhari tried three times with Northern votes without success. He got it when he worked with a national platform that delivered one zone of the South and decisive win in the middle belt states” Chidoka analysed.

Earlier, Obi of Onitsha Igwe Alfred Achebe, in his address called on Ndi Igbo to think beyond the Southeast in defining Ala Igbo. He traced the challenges facing Ndi Igbo in Nigeria and recommended increased political consciousness, peaceful coexistence with our neighbors and host communities and renewed commitment to investment in Igbo land.

The World Igbo Congress, Inc. (WIC) is a nonprofit corporation registered with the secretary of state of the State of Texas. The Congress operations cover all aspects of youth, community and infrastructural development. WIC connects Ndi Igbo to the world through partnerships at all levels.

“Restructuring Nigeria is a good idea but delivering public goods to citizens now is a necessity” Chidoka advised.

Source: Ikechukwu Okafor

Special Assistant (Media)

To Chief Osita Chidoka