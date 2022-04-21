IGP Explains Why Husband of Osinachi Nwachukwu is Yet to be Arraigned in Court

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, in a meeting with the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Kedem Tallen, has explained why the husband of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu is yet to be arraigned in court.

According to the IGP, the husband of Osinachi Nwachukwu, Peter Nwachukwu, can only be arraigned in court after a post-mortem on the body of Osinachi has been carried out.

The IGP noted that the untimely death of the gospel singer is heart-breaking particularly as information from sources close to the family and independent witnesses accused her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, of being responsible for her death. He stated that the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force, in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, arrested the deceased’s husband at about 5 pm on Sunday 10th April 2022 at their residence in Lugbe, Abuja and that the suspect is currently in detention at the FCT Police Command even as investigations are still ongoing.

The IGP further emphasized that considering the sensitive nature of the case, and the need to get justice swiftly, the command has approached the National Hospital, Abuja, for post-mortem examinations on the deceased to ascertain the cause of death and her husband will be charged to court if it is established that he was responsible for her death.

The Inspector-General of Police iterated the commitment of the Force under his leadership to ensuring that cases of domestic violence, sexual and gender-based violence, rape, and other social vices are accorded utmost attention with a view to bringing their perpetrators to justice according to the provisions of extant laws.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba, received the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Kedem Tallen, OFR, who paid a courtesy visit to the IGP in his office at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Minister discussed among other things, the plight of women in Nigeria, particularly in relation to gender and domestic-based violence. She pointed out the recent case of the famous gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu, whose untimely death on April 8, 2022, has caused a public outcry. The Minister who was accompanied by some members of the late singer’s family was equally interested to know what efforts the police have put in place to ensure swift justice is dispensed.

NAWOJ Won’t Relent in Seeking Justice for Osinachi’s Family

Meanwhile, the Abia State Chairman of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Beatrice Odoemelem, assured Osinachi’s family that her Association, with the Abia Ministry of Women Affairs, will not relent until justice is served while appealing to men to adore their wives and stop battery and violence against women.

The Abia State Secretary of NAWOJ, Henrietta Ashikodi, also called on families to be lifeline support to their female children facing abuse in their matrimonial homes. She noted that the abuse meted on the late Osinachi by her husband was well known by members of her family and friends but they all appeared helpless in saving her till death came calling.

“Is time women speak out, you do not have to die the way Osinachi died. Let be our brothers’ keeper, let the world know when a woman who is helpless is been abused, by this we are avoiding untimely death of innocent wives and mothers,” Henrietta said.