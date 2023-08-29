IMF, World Bank exploit third world countries – Ken Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, and Presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party has expressed his opinion on the IMF and World Bank, stating that he believes they were created to exploit and take advantage of third world countries. According to him, these institutions are among the worst in the world .

Agyapong asserts that once an African country signs a loan agreement with the IMF or World Bank, they become enslaved to these organizations.

He further claims that even after gaining independence, some French-speaking African countries still do not have complete freedom as they are controlled by France. Agyapong alleges that these countries even seek approval from France before casting their votes.