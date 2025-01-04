University Lecturer Criticizes NPP Government’s Failure to Address Illegal Mining Crisis in Ghana

In a candid interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile, a lecturer from the University of Ghana expressed deep dissatisfaction with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s handling of illegal mining, commonly known as Galamsey, which continues to ravage the country’s environment.

Despite promising to address the issue upon assuming office, the lecturer believes the government has failed to deliver on its commitments.

The academic also referenced the broader issue of social activism in Ghana, noting that the NPP inherited a situation where civil society had already been vocal about the destructive impact of illegal mining. “So he [Akufo-Addo] inherited from a previous government where already this kind of social activism was occurring,” the lecturer said, highlighting the long-standing battle to protect Ghana’s natural resources.

The lecturer went on to stress the critical importance of preserving Ghana’s forests, which play a vital role in maintaining the country’s climate, water systems, and economy. “We are a country in the sub-region that has among the lowest proportion of forest, and then we like hailing our greatness. We know that we need the forest for our climate, we need it for our water, we need it for our livelihood, we need it for our food,” she said, underlining the fundamental need to safeguard these vital ecosystems.

However, illegal mining activities have caused severe environmental damage, particularly to the country’s forests, leaving the government’s promises to combat Galamsey largely unfulfilled. The lecturer emphasized the need for accountability and practical solutions. “The NPP government has not been able to deal with this in my view, but at least, I was really expecting some prescriptions for what could have been done, some apology to us that this hasn’t happened, and some prescriptions for what the incoming government should do,” she added.

As the government grapples with the Galamsey crisis, the lecturer’s comments shed light on the growing frustration with the lack of progress and the urgent need for tangible solutions to protect Ghana’s environment for future generations.