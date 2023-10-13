India exit the World Cadet Chess Championship in Egypt

The Indian chess delegation on Friday announced withdrawal from the World Cadet Chess Championship 2023 to be held in Egypt from Oct. 14-23, citing the “ongoing situation at Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.”

“We took this decision considering all the aspects of safety and security of our young players as the Gaza Strip is only 397 kilometres away from Egypt’s Sharm-el-Sheikh and the conflict can significantly impact on commercial airlines in the Middle East on short notice,” said an official statement issued by the All India Chess Federation.

It added: “We took this decision based on Force Majeure and unforeseen scenario and all stakeholders are requested to note the same.”

As many as 39 players from India were supposed to take part in the tournament which included events in the under-12, 10 and 8 categories.