Indonesian navy seizes tanker carrying 4,600 tons of oil sludge

The Indonesian navy has arrested a Panama-flagged tanker carrying 4,600 tons of oil sludge, saying it was carrying hazardous waste without the necessary documents.

The MT Zodiac Star, crewed by 18 Indonesians and one Malaysian, was stopped by a naval patrol ship off the Riau islands in the South China Sea on July 31, said navy spokesman Laode Muhamad.

“The cargo was thick black sludge that also contains sulphur and hazardous substances,” he said in a statement.

Muhamad said the vessel was sailing without valid exemption and international oil pollution prevention certificates.

Last week, the Indonesian navy announced that it had seized a Bahamas-flagged tanker accused of stealing 300,000 barrels of crude oil from Cambodia, following an Interpol red notice.

The navy said the captain of the MT Strovolos tanker is facing trial for violating Indonesia’s territorial waters.

Cambodia has made a diplomatic request to Indonesia for the return of the oil, but the navy said the fate of the cargo would be decided by a court.