Information Minister Commends Ghana’s Expedition Team To London

Minister for Information Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has lauded a Ghanaian expedition team that has been on a road trip from Accra to London in the United Kingdom.

The story of the 13 Ghanaians including 12 men and one woman on the epic journey covering a staggering 10,000 kilometers, has attracted global attention on Ghana.

Accordingly, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in a video call, congratulated the expedition team for their remarkable spirit as well as raising the flag of Ghana high and making Ghanaians proud.

“You have lifted the spirit of people all across the country that difficult things can be done with the right focus and many Ghanaians are extremely excited about this,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase/Ayirebi eulogised the expedition team.

The estimated arrival in London was scheduled for Sunday, August 6, or Monday, August 7, 2023, marking a historic accomplishment for the team.

According to the Information Minister, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom will be hosting members of the team on their arrival in London.

The staff the High Commission, he added, would also amplify the work the gallant Ghanaians as part of efforts to showcase the country as a tourism destination of choice in the West African sub-region.

Speaking from Spain earlier in an interview with Accra-based Peace FM, one of the team members known as Saka, shared their motivation for embarking on the bold trip.

He explained that they were inspired by stories of people traveling from foreign countries to Ghana and other African nations.

They decided to turn the tables and attempt this adventure as a fun activity, showcasing their adventurous spirit and passion for exploration.

“We are explorers and we are doing this for fun. We read about people driving from Europe to Ghana all the time, and we also planned to do it and we are almost there,” one of the explorers said.

Fascinated by their daring journey and curious about the logistics, the host inquired about their visas and how they managed to navigate through the various borders along the way.

The team’s courageous and exciting expedition has captured the imagination of many, as they face the challenges and adventures of crossing borders and experiencing diverse cultures on their road to London.

People from all walks of life eagerly await the team’s safe arrival in London, where the members will undoubtedly be celebrated for their incredible feat and indomitable spirit.