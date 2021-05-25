Hearing of an interim injunction application seeking to halt the burial of Lilian Dedjoe, the woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband, Prince Charles Dedjoe, at East Legon, Accra has been adjourned to June 9.

When sitting began at the High Court on Monday, Mr Charles Ofori, who held the brief of Captain Retired Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, informed the Court that he had been served with a notice of appearance, statement of defence and an affidavit of the defendant in opposition to the injunction application.

Mr Ofori said, “We are pleading that we are given time to respond to the processes filed to enable my Lord to have a broader view of the case before you.

We plead that this case be adjourned to June 9.”

Ms Afua Brown Eyeson, represented the Respondent.

On May 17, this year, the Madina District Court was informed about an interlocutory injunction filed by Prince Charles Dedjoe at the High Court restraining the deceased’s family from burying her.

Dedjoe, in the application, said he was in custody and that the family could not proceed with the burial and final funeral rites of Lilian Dedjoe in his absence.

Seth Charles Bladzu, the deceased’s father informed the Madina Court that as a result of the injunction, he would be at the High Court and may not be at the Madina District Court on Monday.

The prosecution said the complainant, the deceased’s father, a retired administrator, resides at Sogakope in the Volta Region.

The prosecution said the 43-year-trader, now deceased, was married to the Dedjoe and both live at East Legon, Accra.

According to the Prosecution for some time now, Dedjo and the deceased’s relationship had been marred with some misunderstandings leading to conflict between them.

The prosecution said on March 1, this year, a misunderstanding ensued between Dedjoe and Lilian and as a result, Dedjoe assaulted Lilian who sustained injuries and then went to the Madina Polyclinic for treatment.

It said when Lilian returned home, her condition deteriorated and on March 6, 2021, Lilian became unconscious and was rushed to the Lister Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The prosecution said a report was made to the Police and Dedjoe was arrested and during investigations, Dedjoe admitted assaulting the deceased with slippers.

The prosecution said a post mortem examination was yet to be carried out on the deceased.

Dedjoe is facing a provisional charge of murder.

The Madina District Court has preserved the plea of Dedjoe and remanded him into custody.