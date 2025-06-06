International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Extends Eid al-Adha Greetings and Calls for Peace in the Middle East

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) is pleased to announce that its Deputy Chairman, Dr. Abu Zein, has extended heartfelt Eid al-Adha greetings to Muslims worldwide. As the global community of Muslims gathers to commemorate the significant occasion, IHRC reaffirms its commitment to promoting peace, tolerance, and understanding.

In a special message, Dr. Abu Zein expressed his deepest sympathies to the people of Palestine and Lebanon, who have been affected by the ongoing conflict. He prayed for a swift and peaceful resolution to the violence, ensuring the well-being and safety of civilians.

“The International Human Rights Commission stands in solidarity with Muslims globally as they celebrate Eid al-Adha, honoring the sacrifice of Prophet Abraham (AS),” Dr. Abu Zein said. “We also urge the international community to work towards a lasting peace in the region, protecting human rights and dignity.”

IHRC reiterates its dedication to advocating for human rights, peace, and stability worldwide. As Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha, IHRC encourages everyone to reflect on the values of compassion, generosity, and kindness that this occasion embodies.