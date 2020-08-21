Ireland’s total population was estimated at 4.98 million as of the end of April 2020, up nearly 5 percent when compared with the April 2016 census figure of 4.76 million, according to the figures released by the country’s Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Thursday.

Of the total population, females accounted for an estimated 2.51 million while males accounted for an estimated 2.47 million.

An estimated 1.42 million people lived in the Irish capital Dublin, accounting for 28.5 percent of the country’s total population.

There were an estimated 720,000 people aged 65 years and over in the country, accounting for 14.5 percent of the total population.

The CSO figures also showed that there were an estimated 640,000 non-Irish nationals living in Ireland in April 2020, accounting for 12.9 percent of its total population.

The 2016 census figures released by the CSO showed that there were an estimated 530,000 non-Irish nationals living in Ireland, most of whom came from Poland (about 120,000 persons), Britain (about 100,000 persons) and other European countries.

There were an estimated less than 20,000 Chinese living in Ireland in 2016, according to the census. Enditem