Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul hospital attack

The Islamic State militia group has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack on a military hospital in Kabul which killed at least a dozen people, including a senior Taliban military chief.

The coordinated attack began with one of five fighters detonating his explosive belt at the entrance gate of the hospital, paving the way for three others to storm inside, the terrorist group said in a statement published in its official Telegram channels late on Tuesday

.

According to official figures provided by the Taliban, seven people died in the attack. Local media reported 19 dead and nearly 50 injured.

A military official confirmed to dpa that Taliban corps commander Kabul Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis, who was the first Taliban leader to enter the presidential palace when the Taliban captured the city in August, was killed in the attack.

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Islamic State appears to be expanding its influence and activities. This is the fourth major attack for which the terrorist group has claimed responsibility since the Taliban takeover.

More than a hundred civilians were killed in two deadly attacks on Shitte Muslim worshippers in the provinces of Kunduz and Kandahar last month. Islamic State took credit for both. They have also claimed numerous smaller attacks in other provinces, as well as Kabul.

The Taliban are enemies of the Islamic State. Both extremist groups have been fighting each other since Islamic State emerged in Afghanistan in early 2015.