Following are the Italian Serie A standings after Monday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

1. Inter Milan 13 10 2 1 30 7 32

2. Juventus 13 9 3 1 20 8 30

3. AC Milan 13 8 2 3 21 14 26

4. Napoli 13 7 3 3 26 14 24

5. Roma 13 6 3 4 25 15 21

6. Bologna 13 5 6 2 15 10 21

7. Atalanta 13 6 2 5 21 13 20

8. Fiorentina 13 6 2 5 20 17 20

9. Monza 13 4 6 3 14 12 18

10. Frosinone 13 5 3 5 19 21 18

11. Lazio 13 5 2 6 14 15 17

12. Torino 13 4 4 5 10 16 16

13. Lecce 13 3 6 4 15 18 15

14. Sassuolo 13 4 3 6 20 24 15

15. Genoa 13 4 2 7 14 18 14

16. Udinese 13 1 8 4 9 18 11

17. Cagliari 13 2 4 7 13 25 10

18. Empoli 13 3 1 9 8 25 10

19. Verona 13 2 3 8 9 18 9

20. Salernitana 13 1 5 7 10 25 8