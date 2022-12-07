ITTF 2025 World Championships Finals Host elected

During the 2022 ITTF AGM, Doha, Qatar was elected as host for the 2025 World Table Tennis Championships following a vote from Member Associations opposing them to Alicante, Spain.



Doha, the capital of Qatar, is located on the country’s eastern coast and is a destination city for tourists and major sporting events alike.

Today’s announcement continues Doha’s longstanding association as one of the most established cities in global table tennis.



Having been a hotspot for major events for almost three decades, the Qatari capital has recently proved itself a key location and launchpad for a new era in table tennis.

The WTT Middle East Hub in 2021 marked the first official events of World Table Tennis, successfully holding back-to-back Contender and Star Contender events in March last year.

Qatar’s commitment to staging premium blockbuster events guarantees more historic memories will be made when the World Championships Finals lands in Doha in 2025.

Credit: ITTF