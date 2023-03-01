Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell arrives in Accra for a week-long visit

Asafa Powell Jamaican sprinter and his Ghanaian wife arrived in Accra, on Monday evening ahead of their week-long working tour in Ghana.

They were received by a massive crowd and sports dignitaries at the Kotoka International Airport.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, the President Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr, Samson Deen, President Committee (APC)/Ghana National Paralympic Committee (NPC), Mrs Delphina Quaye President Ghana Swimming Association, Emmanuel Tufour aka ‘Koraa’, National Sports Authority board member, and Mr. Yaw Ampofo Communications Manager of GOC were among those who received the retired sprinter.

The 40-year-old retired former world 100 meters record holder from Jamaica was overwhelmed by the sports fans who waited hours before his arrival.

At a press briefing, he said though the flight was long, he was very happy to see his roots and where his wife was born and raised.

Mrs. Alyshia Powell said they had been planning to visit Ghana in the last few years but failed adding that he was glad that they made the historic trip, which would coincide with the Independence Day of Ghana.

She expressed the hope that the trip would allow Asafa to connect with Ghana on both professional and personal basis.

The trip would boost tourism and strengthen relations between Ghana and Jamaica and would afford Asafa to meet the President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo, the Sports Minister Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Executive Board of the GOC, Ghana Athletics officials, the national Chief Imam and children.

They would be visiting the ancient town, Cape Coast to trace their ancestral roots as well as meet the vibrant Ghana Sports Media.

Mr. Nunoo Mesah applauded corporate Ghana especially the Accra City Hotel, Goil, GNPC, Indomie and Rush Energy Drink for coming on board as sponsors of the trip.

Other sponsors including Twellium Industrial Ltd, iMAX Media and the Crown-West Hills.

Powell ran 9.77 seconds on June 14, 2005 in the 100 make a world record and he held the mark until Usain Bolt broke it on May 31, 2008.

Asafa is known to be the fastest man in history to have missed out on an Olympic and world 100 metres title through injury or other factors.