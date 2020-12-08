The Incumbent Member of Parliament for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Mr Joe Ghartey has retained the seat amidst stiff competition.

Mr Joseph Antwi Boateng of the Electoral Commission who announced the results said the incumbent was leading by over a 200 margin.

The New Patriotic Party recorded 26,701 whiles National Democratic Congress had 24,527 which allowed the incumbent to go back to the house of legislature.