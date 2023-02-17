Joe Ghartey wins support from WR NPP Regional Chairman for Presidential bid

Western Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ndede Siah, says Mr. Joe Ghartey, an NPP presidential aspirant, has the quality to become the President of Ghana.

According to him, Mr. Joe Ghartey has served the nation in different capacities with zeal and diligence and is prepared to lead the nation along a path of economic transformation.

Nana Siah said this when Mr. Ghartey met with the NPP Western Regional Executive Committee in Sekondi in the Western Region on day two of his “Nationwide Agenda for Hope and Unity Tour.”

The NPP Chairmen lauded Mr. Ghartey for his campaign message, which he noted, could easily transform the nation.

Nana Siah said: ” The Western Region should support Mr Ghartey not because he comes from the Region, but he can really do the job.”

For his part, Mr. Ghartey thanked people in the Region for giving him the mandate to represent them in Parliament and serving the nation in other capacities.

He appealed to the delegates to vote for him to lead the NPP, saying “I have the background, the experience and the foresight to lead Ghana.”