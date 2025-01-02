Joe Jackson Urges Mahama to Build on NPP’s Initiatives for Ghana’s Growth

As the nation prepares for John Dramani Mahama’s return to office on January 7, prominent financial analyst and CEO of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, has offered strategic advice to the incoming administration, urging them to refine existing government initiatives rather than discard them.

In a social media post that has stirred conversation, Jackson advised the new administration to adopt a pragmatic approach, emphasizing continuity over abrupt change. His message was simple: “Don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater.”

Jackson particularly highlighted three flagship programs from the outgoing government that he believes hold potential but need better execution. These initiatives are the “Gold for Reserves/Gold for Oil” program, the “Year of Return” tourism campaign, and the “One Village, One Dam” agricultural project.

While Jackson acknowledged the innovative nature of these programs, he pointed out their implementation flaws. The “Gold for Reserves/Gold for Oil” initiative, aimed at stabilizing fuel prices through gold-backed oil imports, has faced criticism due to issues of transparency and viability. The “Year of Return,” which sought to attract the African diaspora and boost tourism, garnered praise but fell short in fully capitalizing on its international momentum. Similarly, the “One Village, One Dam” project, which aimed to improve irrigation for rural agriculture, has been criticized for poor construction quality and limited effectiveness in achieving its goals.

Jackson’s advice to Mahama’s government is clear: while these programs may have had shortcomings, they were grounded in sound ideas. Rather than scrapping them, Jackson advocates for addressing their flaws while maintaining their core objectives. “Create new labels, but do it!” he urged, emphasizing that reforms should be focused on enhancing the impact of these programs, not abandoning them entirely.

As the new administration prepares to take the reins, Jackson’s message underscores the need for continuity and pragmatic refinement of policies, especially during a time when Ghana is navigating economic challenges.