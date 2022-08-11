John Mahama commiserates with Julius Debrah

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina, have visited Mr Julius Debrah, a former Chief of Staff, to commiserate with him and his family on the death of his brother, Kwabena Nkansah Debrah.

A statement issued by the Office of the former President, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Mahama, accompanied by his siblings, Peter, Alfred, Hawa and Ibrahim, expressed the condolences of the Mahama Family to Mr Debrah, the wife of the deceased, and the larger Debrah Family.

It said the deceased, popularly known as Cambodia, was a younger brother of the Mr Julius Debrah, who is presently a Senior Adviser to President Mahama. The funeral, the family said, would take place in Accra early September.