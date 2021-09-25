Jomoro CPP candidate appeals to constituents to accept MCE nominee

Mr Patrick Ekye-Keesie, Jomoro Convention People’s Party(CPP) Parliamentary Candidate in the December 2020 elections, has asked the people of Jomoro to respect the President’s own prerogative right to appoint a new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

He said the appointment of Miss Louisa Iris Arde as the new MCE did not come to him as a surprise because Jomoro is a dynamic Municipality, which has its own magical moments in terms of politics and leadership.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Ekye-Kwesie identified local governance as a complex and delicate sector, which required a lot of effort.

“For a woman leading the train in a resource-bound Jomoro, I am confident because they always have the heart of a child and take things to heart”

Touching on the expectations of the new MCE, he said, “we expect wealth creation and accelerated development. Jomoro needs recognition on the international radar. So Miss Iris Arde should try and out the neglected Municipality on a national level so we survive”.

He reminded the President’s nominee to commit to improving health and Educational systems, tourism, and agricultural development in the Municipality.

Mr Ekye-Kwesie who said he was ever ready to bring his expertise to bear on the development of the area, called for a fund for the aged as a social intervention through an international paymaster in lieu of resources monetization.

Shedding light on the decentralization process, he said there was still higher interference,” Look at the common fund allocation system. It’s really sad. So we need to amend and give more power to the local government sector to spearhead development”.

“First woman to head the security council. It’s a great moment”, he noted.

He also reminded the nominee to consider youth empowerment and gender-based initiatives as a social worker herself.

She must also bring prestige to elected officials and traditional authorities especially Awulae Annor Adjaye who is driving the petroleum sector to another level.