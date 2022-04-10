Jospong Group Chairman Urges UHAS graduates to seize opportunities around them

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Founder and Execute Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, has urged graduates of the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho to seize opportunities around them to make positive strides.

He said making good use of available opportunities was crucial in achieving greater heights in life, adding:

“Leverage and treasure opportunities you have now and those that will come your way as you enter the world of work.”

Dr Agyepong, speaking at the second session of the Sixth Congregation of the University as the Guest Speaker, asked the graduands to put God first in all endeavours and allow Him to steer the affairs of their lives.

He urged them to challenge themselves, achieve greater heights and put to good use the knowledge acquired for the development of their communities and the country as a whole.

“Have a double eye to perceive things from afar, have a deeper eye to see several kilometres ahead of you and let that translate into prospects and opportunities,” he said.

Dr Agyepong donated 100,000 US dollars to support research work of the University, especially in sanitation.

He underscored the importance of research in accelerating national development and dealing effectively with sanitation issues, saying: “Research is very critical in waste management to avoid causing advert issues.”

Professor John O. Gyapong, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, said research continued to experience steady growth in the institution, which was gaining global recognition for “the cutting edge and innovative research being carried out here at UHAS.”

The University’s research had helped to influence national policy and equipped faculty with the requisite knowledge and skills to compete in the international arena, he said.

On COVID-19, the Vice Chancellor said the Public Affairs Directorate of the University worked diligently to mitigate potential risk to the institution’s internal and external communities by managing the frequency of interaction between the UHAS and its external audiences.

He urged the graduands to exhibit high level of professionalism in their field of work and make meaningful contribution to societal development.

Prof Gyapong charged them to serve as ambassadors of the University, work with humility and passion and uphold the interest of the country in the discharge of their duties.

Togbe Kotoku XI, the Paramount Chief of Kpenoe Traditional Area, who deputised for Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, asked the graduates to be dedicated and committed to their profession.

He advised them to accept posting to any part of the country to serve those who need their services the most and strictly adhere to the rules and regulations governing their profession.

A total of 692 students graduated with honours in Bachelor of Nursing and Midwifery, and Public Health, among other fields.