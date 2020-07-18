Reverend Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, has called on journalists and media practitioners not to allow themselves to be swayed by political actors, but rather be resolute to responsibilities.

He said most politicians lacked moral uprightness, and must not be allowed to influence journalistic judgement and responsibilities especially leading to the general election season.

The Minister made the call at a day’s workshop organised by the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) for media practitioners in the Volta, Eastern and Oti Regions on its nationwide road safety campaign dubbed “Arrive Alive.”

“I expect journalists to be straight, honest and report what they see. Most of the politicians are economical with the truth. Don’t follow them blindly. Analyse the situation well and give us what you saw,” he said.

He further cautioned practitioners against producing fake news.

Rev. Avuletey said journalists were “very special,” and commended the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for cementing the relationship between the media and the government.

He noted that duty-bearers seemed to have relaxed their hold, allowing most motorists to disregard traffic rules, and asked the media to shift focus to the road situation, and help the country overturn the challenge.

Mr Roland Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), called on the media to leverage on their power as journalists to stop the carnage on the roads.

He said practitioners must go the extra mile with high programming, and reposition journalism to aid prevention.

Mr Daniel Wuaku, Deputy Director of the NRSC, said the media held the front of the road safety campaign, and would be instrumental in among others, helping place private transport sector operators under control, and ensuring positive changes in behaviour among the populace.

The ‘Media for Road Safety’ programme is a synchronised campaign among the media, the NRSC, the police, and other relevant institutions.

It is being held up by a wide array of stakeholders including the Presidency, and has been poised to enhance compliance, get relevant authorities to deliver, and help revise regulations for efficacy.

