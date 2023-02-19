Juaben Get Circuit Court

Chief Justice Kwasi Annin-Yeboah has commissioned an ultra-modern circuit court at Juaben in the Ashanti Region as part of the judicial reforms to promote effective justice delivery.

The facility, funded by the Municipal Assembly, through its Common Fund, comes with residence for the judge and a solar-powered borehole.

Other auxiliaries are the registrar’s office, information and communication technology (ICT) room, bailiffs and docket rooms, and a standby generator for uninterrupted power supply.

The Chief Justice, in his address, thanked the Juaben Traditional Council, particularly Daasebre Otuo Serebour ll, for releasing land for the project.

He acknowledged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s immense investment in justice delivery, especially to bridge the infrastructure gap.

The construction of new courts and residential accommodation for judges across the country, under the current government, was unprecedented, he said.

Chief Justice Annin-Yeboah advised chiefs to desist from handling criminal matters at their palaces as that was the exclusive duty of the courts.

He admonished the judiciary staff, who would be posted to the court, to keep it neat and ensure prompt maintenance to protect the investment made.

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, commended the Chief Justice for spearheading judicial reforms to promote effective justice delivery in the country.

He said the construction of residences for the Court of Appeal judges, coupled with the commissioning of a number of courts in the Ashanti Region in the last few months, were testimonies of the Chief Justice’s progressive leadership.

Daasebre Otuo Serebour ll, the Paramount Chief of Juaben Traditional Area, who chaired the occasion, praised the Chief Justice for his tremendous effort towards the completion of the project on schedule.

He appealed to the Chief Justice to dedicate part of the internally generated funds for the maintenance of the building to prolong its life span.