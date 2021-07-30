Kadjebi NASPA organises blood donation exercise

The 2020/2021 batch of the Kadjebi District National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), has in partnership with the District Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) organised blood donation exercise at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Mr Musah Ishmael, the Kadjebi District President of NASPA, called on Ghanaians to donate blood voluntarily to save lives.

Mr. Musah said blood was critical and essential, so they should donate to help those who might require such transfusions during emergencies.

He said as part of their core mandate to serve Ghana and the people, they observed that the District Directorate of GHS Blood Bank had no blood, hence the exercise to stock it.

Mr. Musah, who disclosed these to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said they planned to organise Mathematics and Science Quiz (MSQ) competition for the three Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the district to broaden their knowledge in those subject areas.

He said they also intended to organise a seminar on entrepreneurship at Kadjebi as part of their week-long celebration.

Mr Hope Yevoo, the Kadjebi National Service Scheme (NSS) Office Assistant, urged the NASPA not to see the end of their service as the end of life and give back to society for societal growth and growth of humanity.

He said blood is an indispensable product, so they must donate it willingly to save the lives of their relatives and friends in future.

Mr. Charles Kwame Gedzeah, a Biomedical Scientist at the St. Mary Theresa Hospital, Dodi-Papase underscored the importance of blood and advised the participants to donate it.

Mr. Gedzeah said blood protects the body from diseases, infections and foreign bodies through the action of white blood cells.

He said it also brings waste products to the kidney and liver, which filter body temperature.

Mr. Gedzeah said the significance of blood could be underestimated as it provided essential nutrients to cells, such as amino acids, fatty acids and glucose.

He said blood also carried cells and antibodies that fight infections.

The exercise formed part of the NASPA week-long celebration.