Kadjebi pays cycle 81st and 82nd LEAP package to beneficiaries

A total of 6,545 Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) beneficiaries in the Kadjebi District have received their payment for the 81st and 82nd cycles.

The figure includes 2,159 males and 4,386 females from 2,037 households with a total of GH₵318,812 disbursed to them.

Mr Wilson Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE) disclosed this at the First Ordinary Meeting of the 4th Session of the Kadjebi District Assembly at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said the project was meant to empower people to be economically independent thereby reducing poverty and improving their standards of living.

The DCE said 866 LEAP beneficiaries from nine communities were also enrolled onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for access to healthcare and that “for new NHIS registrations, a total of forty (40) people were registered; including 17 males and 23 females.”

Mr. Agbanyo said a total of 826 people including 406 males and 420 have also had their NHIS cards renewed.

On education, he said as part of measures to improve the learning outcomes in the education sector, the Ministry of Education has selected two schools namely; Kadjebi E.P and Pampawie D/A Junior High Schools to benefit from the Smart Classrooms project.

The DCE said the project aimed at equipping existing classrooms with teacher laptop with learning management classroom system, 50 tablets, projector, content access point, storage unit, virtual library, coding robotics A1 kit and curriculum and teacher 4.0 curricula and training.

He said these classrooms would promote the use of audio, video, animations, and images to enhance the teaching and learning process.

On security, Mr. Agbanyo said, an attempt to meet cattle farmers for discussion on ways to proactively quell potential issues of conflict between indigenous farmers and Fulani herdsmen failed.

He said the two factions in the Dodi-Atta Kofi Muslim community Chief Imam Succession case did not help to resolve the case, but “DISEC is monitoring the situation as we take steps to ban Friday prayers at the Mosque.”