Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Co. Ltd Attends Nyankrom Community Queen Mother’s Wedding, Strengthening Bonds for Shared Prosperity

On February 21, Mr David Wei, the Business Manager, and Mr Eugene Komey, the Administrative Manager of Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Co. Ltd were invited to attend the traditional wedding ceremony of Queen Mother Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba II and Nana Edu Kotsia III in Nyankrom, Shama District in the Western Region.

The company has prepared a gift for the wedding as a gesture of blessing for the newlyweds. This grand wedding not only showcased Ghana’s rich cultural heritage but also highlighted the deep and enduring friendship between Keda Ghana and the Nyankrom community.

Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Co. Ltd located in Abozdze in the Shama District, was established in 2016 and has since grown into Ghana’s largest ceramics manufacturer.

The company produces high-quality ceramic products under the Twyford and Micasso brands, as well as sanitary ware under the Frencia brand, with exports reaching high-end markets in Europe and the United States.

As a “good neighbour and strong partner” to the Nyankrom community, Keda Ghana has long been committed to creating local employment opportunities and significantly improving the livelihoods of many families while also actively fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR) by supporting community development.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, on April 17, 2020, Keda Ghana donated hygiene supplies, including toilet tissue, laundry detergent soap, and bath soap, to the Nyankrom community, helping residents improve sanitation conditions and fight against the pandemic.

On July 16, 2021, the company further contributed by donating ceramic tiles to Nyankrom D/A Basic School to enhance school infrastructure and support local education.

Being invited to the Queen Mother’s wedding was not only a recognition of Keda Ghana’s contributions but also a symbol of the strong and lasting friendship between the company and the Nyankrom community.

Looking ahead, Keda Ghana will continue to uphold its philosophy of “Rooted in Ghana, Growing Together”, actively integrating into the local society, fulfilling its corporate responsibilities, and working hand in hand with the Nyankrom community to create a more prosperous and brighter future.