High Court Convicts Akwatia MP

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi, was convicted for contempt of court by the Koforidua High Court today.

Following his absence in court, the court issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

The conviction comes after he disobeyed an interim injunction against him on January 7, prohibiting him from being sworn in and admitted as the Member of Parliament-elect for the Akwatia constituency.

However, Kumi presented himself in parliament to be sworn in on January, 6

The Judge, Justice Senyo Amedahe held that the convict throughout the hearing of the contempt case failed to appear in court in person.

He also rejected a letter from the minority side of Parliament claiming the MP was busy with parliamentary duties henceforth his continuous absence from court.

The judge, however, rejected the letter insisting he would be going against his ruling should he accept the letter from the minority caucus.