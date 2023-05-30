Keep wearing female dresses, never explain yourself to anyone – Captain Smart encourages DJ Azonto

A viral video circulating shows Ghanaian radio presenter Captain Smart encouraging musician DJ Azonto to keep wearing his feminine outfits despite the many discouragements from the public.

Captain Smart, multiple award winning presenter on Onua TV was captured telling DJ Azonto to not be discouraged by the negative comments from the public and should continue to express himself through his fashion choices.

He said that DJ Azonto should not be ashamed of his style nor explain himself to anyone, and should continue to wear whatever fits his brand.

He added that it is important for people to be able to express themselves through their fashion choices and that DJ Azonto should not be afraid to do so.

Captain Smart’s comments come after DJ Azonto has been the subject of much criticism for his choice of clothing at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Netizens have criticized him for wearing feminine outfits to the event while others have gone to the extent of accusing him to be gay.

However, Captain Smart sees nothing wrong with what DJ Azonto wears

DJ Azonto was recently nominated at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as Best New Artist and has been nominated at this years Ghana Music Awards USA and Ghana Entertainment Awards USA as new discovery artist of the year

He has been relentless at churning out bangers over the past few months, dropping some hits including Fa No Fom, “Enfa Bi Da,” “Kaba Ne Skirt,” “Add Wale,” “Ampe,” Wagaashi, “VGMA,” One Prayer ft Lil Win, among others.